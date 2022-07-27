Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: The Pinnacle Foundation, Pride Flags and Leo Season

Banners-2-768x312

In our first live show back for SYN’s third radio season, Luna and Liz talk the history of the pride flag and how it has changed as a symbol over the decade, touching on other flags along the way. Sammy also joins them to talk Them’s Leo Season horoscope and what’s in store for everyone.

Sammy also talks to Andrew Staite and Maddy about The Pinnacle Foundation, with Maddy sharing how a pinnacle scholarship and mentorship has supported them in studies, comedy and other creative pursuits.

Originally Broadcast: 24/07/2022

Show Notes:

The Pinnacle Foundation 2023 Scholarships Applications are open now until the 31st of August, find out more here.

Read Pride Flags Through the Decades by Jesse Dorris here.

Read Jennifer Culp’s Leo Season article here.

PS.

If you missed our collaboration with The Naught Rude Show, you can listen here, but make sure you tune in to Loud & Queer on Sundays 3-4pm to hear the talks we don’t podcast and our occasional L&Q mixes!

24/7/22 Playlist:

Beabadoobee – 10:36

Five Island Drive – Destroying Icons

Kavi – SUPERNOVA

Sycco – Jinx

Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi

Arlo Parks – Green Eyes

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

July 27th 2022
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Share
On Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Loud and Queer

0028634260_10
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Cry Club Interview

Sammy and Liz chat to Heather and Jono (Cry Club) on their latest single People Like Me, touring with Electric Fields, their […]

1-SpiteSuicidePromoShot.103046-1013x675
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Interview with Five Island Drive’s Frankie Jean

Frankie Jean from Sydney heavy wave act Five Island Drive joins Loud & Queer to talk the bands new single ‘Spite Suicide,’ […]

Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 5.56.35 pm
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art

Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport