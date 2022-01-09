Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: Prudns on their magical debut EP and exploring Trans Awareness Week

Banners (2)

Tune in for this sweet episode of Loud & Queer, where Bailey explains the premise of Transgender Awareness Week and what it means to them this year.

Liz and Bailey have special guest Prudns (she/they) on the show to discuss their debut EP TINKA, why she made it during Covid lockdowns, and working with their at-home studio. 

*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 14 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show. 

Guests

Prudns.

Contributors

Laura Bailey and Liz Busch.

January 9th 2022
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: a decades long “lesbian utopia” and an inquiry into hate crimes

Listen to Liz describe the history of a “lesbian utopia” found at a long-running denuclearisation protest in Britain, which began in the […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Spooky Halloween special

Break out the popcorn, it’s time to discuss all things creepy, spooky, and queer-coded villainy in this Halloween special. Listen to Liz […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Desire Marea’s spiritual path to their debut album

Join the Loud & Queer crew for a super special episode featuring Liz’s (she/her) interview with Desire Marea (they/them) about their debut […]

Related Content

bf45e2b9f2a3eac88c174a1b2fac70c3
fullsizeoutput_63c
Friday On My Mind

Friday On My Mind - Episode 11

tiX9BSLn
tiX9BSLn
Cold Hands, Warm Heart

COLD HANDS, WARM HEART: Episode One, New Beginnings.

fullsizeoutput_773
fullsizeoutput_63c
Friday On My Mind

Friday On My Mind - Episode 10