Loud & Queer: Prudns on their magical debut EP and exploring Trans Awareness Week

Tune in for this sweet episode of Loud & Queer, where Bailey explains the premise of Transgender Awareness Week and what it means to them this year.

Liz and Bailey have special guest Prudns (she/they) on the show to discuss their debut EP TINKA, why she made it during Covid lockdowns, and working with their at-home studio.

*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 14 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show.