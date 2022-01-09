On Air
Loud & Queer: Prudns on their magical debut EP and exploring Trans Awareness Week
Tune in for this sweet episode of Loud & Queer, where Bailey explains the premise of Transgender Awareness Week and what it means to them this year.
Liz and Bailey have special guest Prudns (she/they) on the show to discuss their debut EP TINKA, why she made it during Covid lockdowns, and working with their at-home studio.
*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 14 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show.
Guests
Prudns.
Contributors
Laura Bailey and Liz Busch.
Loud And Queer
January 9th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, General, Internal News, International News, Interview, Local News, Music Reviews, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Education, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: bi, bisexual, debut, ep, gay, intersex, lesbian, LGBT, lgtbqia, Local Music, loud and queer, Music, Music Interview, music journalism, prudns, queer, tinka, Trans, trans awareness week, trans day of remembrance, transgender
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: a decades long “lesbian utopia” and an inquiry into hate crimes
Listen to Liz describe the history of a “lesbian utopia” found at a long-running denuclearisation protest in Britain, which began in the […]
Loud & Queer: Spooky Halloween special
Break out the popcorn, it’s time to discuss all things creepy, spooky, and queer-coded villainy in this Halloween special. Listen to Liz […]
Loud & Queer: Desire Marea’s spiritual path to their debut album
Join the Loud & Queer crew for a super special episode featuring Liz’s (she/her) interview with Desire Marea (they/them) about their debut […]