Loud & Queer: Queer filmmaking and pride merch fails
Sammy joins Laura and Elizabeth for some light-hearted trash talk about corporation’s terrible attempts at making pride merch for queer people. Sammy also chatted with queer filmmakers Mischa and Sam about their film ‘Fireworks’.
Guests
Guest: Mischa Plant.
Contributors
Hosts: Sammy Perryman, Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green.
Producer: Laura Green.
Editor/Assistant Producer: Sammy Perryman.
Loud And Queer
June 13th 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Interview, News, Podcast
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Film, News, Pop Culture
Tags: bi, film, gay, lesbian, LGBT, pride, pride merch, queer, queer filmmaking, rainbow washing, Trans
