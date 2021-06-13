Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Queer filmmaking and pride merch fails

Sammy joins Laura and Elizabeth for some light-hearted trash talk about corporation’s terrible attempts at making pride merch for queer people. Sammy also chatted with queer filmmakers Mischa and Sam about their film ‘Fireworks’. 

Guest: Mischa Plant.

Hosts: Sammy Perryman, Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green.
Producer: Laura Green.
Editor/Assistant Producer: Sammy Perryman.

June 13th 2021
