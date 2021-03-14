Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: queer musicians from Fergie to Frank Ocean

Sit down with Elizabeth, Laura and a cup of tea to hear about our favourite queer musicians from childhood to now, how they inspired us as gaybies, and how they fit into our lives today. What makes an artist’s music queer? What makes us feel seen and represented when our favourite musicians own their sexualities in their art? How does LGBTQ+ music fit into our lives today as young adults today? Tune in to find out more. 

This episode also features our weekly LGBT News Bulletin – including a new queer festival in QLD and a short dive into the United State’s current slew of anti-trans legislation. Plus a Froth or Not to update you on our lives and loves this week.  

Contributors

Presenters: Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green
Producer: Laura Green
Sound design: Sammy Perryman

March 14th 2021
