Loud and Queer: Religious Discrimination Bill Updates & Midsumma Recaps

Maria, Liz and Sammy go through the week of updates regarding the religious discrimination bill, plus Maria expands on a review she made of Midsumma show Slutnik, read the full review here.

Originally Aired: 13/02/22

February 15th 2022
