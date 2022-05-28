Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art

Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as well as his new song and visuals for RĀIN featuring The Merindas. Hear about the themes in the new clip and Samuel’s recent work at large, including representing and celebrating several Indigenous cultures.

Originally Broadcast: 22/05/2022

Also, Sammy recently had a chat with Andrew Armstrong, aka Daddy Squad, about the new single ‘We’re So Lovely’ featuring Hard Ton, as well as the creative process when making Daddy Squad music, future projects as well as scoring for film and live events.

15/5/2022 Playlist:

22/05/2022 Playlist:

