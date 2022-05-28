Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art

Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as well as his new song and visuals for RĀIN featuring The Merindas. Hear about the themes in the new clip and Samuel’s recent work at large, including representing and celebrating several Indigenous cultures.

Originally Broadcast: 22/05/2022

Also, Sammy recently had a chat with Andrew Armstrong, aka Daddy Squad, about the new single ‘We’re So Lovely’ featuring Hard Ton, as well as the creative process when making Daddy Squad music, future projects as well as scoring for film and live events.

15/5/2022 Playlist:

Mykki Blanco & Diana Gordon – Your Love Was a Gift

Still Woozy & Remi Wolf – Pool

Daddy Squad & Hard Ton – We’re So Lovely

PablloVitar & Rina Sawayama – Follow Me

Miiesha – Everything

Five Island Drive & Faintly Rumoured – Spite Suicide

OH! Daisy – Dumptruck Betty

Sophiya & Jess B – KWEEN ENERGY

Racerage & Jamaica Moana – Do The Labour

Princess Nokia – No Effort

Samuel Gaskin – RECKŌNING

22/05/2022 Playlist:

Kid Heron – Falling

Violet Highway – Sick of Waiting

Cry Club – People Like Me

Ruby Gill – Public Panic Attacks

Samuel Gaskin & The Merindas – RĀIN

Slayyyter – Over This!

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

May 28th 2022
