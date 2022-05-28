On Air
Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art
Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as well as his new song and visuals for RĀIN featuring The Merindas. Hear about the themes in the new clip and Samuel’s recent work at large, including representing and celebrating several Indigenous cultures.
Credit for “Inter-Indigenational”
Originally Broadcast: 22/05/2022
Also, Sammy recently had a chat with Andrew Armstrong, aka Daddy Squad, about the new single ‘We’re So Lovely’ featuring Hard Ton, as well as the creative process when making Daddy Squad music, future projects as well as scoring for film and live events.
15/5/2022 Playlist:
Mykki Blanco & Diana Gordon – Your Love Was a Gift
Still Woozy & Remi Wolf – Pool
Daddy Squad & Hard Ton – We’re So Lovely
PablloVitar & Rina Sawayama – Follow Me
Miiesha – Everything
Five Island Drive & Faintly Rumoured – Spite Suicide
OH! Daisy – Dumptruck Betty
Sophiya & Jess B – KWEEN ENERGY
Racerage & Jamaica Moana – Do The Labour
Princess Nokia – No Effort
Samuel Gaskin – RECKŌNING
22/05/2022 Playlist:
Kid Heron – Falling
Violet Highway – Sick of Waiting
Cry Club – People Like Me
Ruby Gill – Public Panic Attacks
Samuel Gaskin & The Merindas – RĀIN
Slayyyter – Over This!
