On Air
Loud & Queer: Second Idol, gender diversity in music and positive LGBT+ rep
Sit down for another episode of Loud & Queer to hear this week’s LGBTQ+ news, local music, inspiring queer characters, and Laura and Elizabeth’s highs and lows from the past week. Second Idol lead Kate Olivia joins us to explore queer representation in the music industry, the band’s debut single, and Kate’s cat Louis.
Laura and Elizabeth compare the kinds of queer representation in texts from our childhoods against the strides made in today’s media. Elizabeth loves on the ace and gay rep in the Percy Jackson series, while Laura hypes up Sex Education for the ways in which it fills the gap on LGBTQ+ sex ed. There is unanimous agreement that we need more bi men across our media.
Guests
Kate Olivia (Second Idol)
Contributors
Presenters: Laura Green and Elizabeth Busch
Producer: Laura Green
Sound design: Sammy Perryman
Loud And Queer
March 7th 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, Film, Internal News, International News, Interview, Music Reviews, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Education, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: alternative rock, bisexual, gay, gender diversity, LGBT, lgbtqia+, loud & queer, loud and queer, Music, music industry, non binary, queer, queer music, second idol, Trans
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Trans art, queerness at high school, and a pumpkin
This week Elizabeth and Laura chatted all things queer representation and coming out at different stages in your youth. They discuss what […]
Loud & Queer: Up and coming LGBT+ musicians
This week on the show we explored an array of new and nostalgic queer music. Laura chatted to queer Brisbane indie rocker […]
Loud & Queer: Too much subtext, not enough text
Elizabeth and Laura continue their discussion from last week about their frustrations with queer media representation.