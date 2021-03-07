Loud & Queer: Second Idol, gender diversity in music and positive LGBT+ rep

Sit down for another episode of Loud & Queer to hear this week’s LGBTQ+ news, local music, inspiring queer characters, and Laura and Elizabeth’s highs and lows from the past week. Second Idol lead Kate Olivia joins us to explore queer representation in the music industry, the band’s debut single, and Kate’s cat Louis.

Laura and Elizabeth compare the kinds of queer representation in texts from our childhoods against the strides made in today’s media. Elizabeth loves on the ace and gay rep in the Percy Jackson series, while Laura hypes up Sex Education for the ways in which it fills the gap on LGBTQ+ sex ed. There is unanimous agreement that we need more bi men across our media.