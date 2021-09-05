Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: Gallery 17’s Kabir talks breaking down barriers for POC artists

Banners (2)

Sammy holds an interview with Naarm-based creative Kabir (they/she/he), about their latest work. Kabir is the Community Advisor at St Kilda’s Gallery 17. She breaks down the ways the gallery is trying to tell stories which have previously not been prioritised in majority Euro-centric nations.

He also talks ‘Enshrined,’ Gallery 17’s upcoming exhibition about South Asian culture and connection. 

Tune in for a special announcement in our LGBTQ+ news update, and listen to the team have a chat about our latest media interests in Froth or Not.

Guests

Kabir Singh.

Contributors

Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Elizabeth Busch.

September 5th 2021
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: , , , , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Creative pursuits and Wearing it Purple

Sam, Laura and Liz get together for a relaxed Sunday chat about all things creative pursuits during lockdown, what Wear it Purple […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: June Jones on her new single ‘Motorcycle’ and album

This week, we interrupt our regular programming to hear all about June Jones’ new single ‘Motorcycle’, her album Leafcutter, and the ebbs […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: gender and sexuality questions excluded from the census and introducing ‘Gonzorella’

This week on Loud & Queer, the team discuss the ramifications of the Australia Government’s choice to exclude sexuality and gender from […]

Related Content

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: That 'Loki' season 1 ending and Olympians outed by social media

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: LGBT+ artistic processes and gender at work

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Queer filmmaking and pride merch fails