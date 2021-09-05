Loud & Queer: Gallery 17’s Kabir talks breaking down barriers for POC artists

Sammy holds an interview with Naarm-based creative Kabir (they/she/he), about their latest work. Kabir is the Community Advisor at St Kilda’s Gallery 17. She breaks down the ways the gallery is trying to tell stories which have previously not been prioritised in majority Euro-centric nations.

He also talks ‘Enshrined,’ Gallery 17’s upcoming exhibition about South Asian culture and connection.

Tune in for a special announcement in our LGBTQ+ news update, and listen to the team have a chat about our latest media interests in Froth or Not.