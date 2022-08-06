Loud & Queer: Stonewall Myths and Queer History Quizzes

Local drag queen Brooke Khaki joins Sammy and Liz to take a pop quiz on queer history; we learn, laugh and love along the way. Sammy and Brooke also chat Stonewall myths thanks to a recent article from Pink News.

Keep up with Brooke: @brooke_khaki

Originally Broadcast: 31/07/2022

31/07/2022 Playlist

June Jones – Goblin Mindset

Katie Day – sharp teeth

Alice Skye – Stay In Bed

Angel Haze – The Altar

Okay Kaya – Asexual Wellbeing

Stev Zar – Schadenfreude

