Loud & Queer: Stonewall Myths and Queer History Quizzes
Local drag queen Brooke Khaki joins Sammy and Liz to take a pop quiz on queer history; we learn, laugh and love along the way. Sammy and Brooke also chat Stonewall myths thanks to a recent article from Pink News.
Keep up with Brooke: @brooke_khaki
Originally Broadcast: 31/07/2022
31/07/2022 Playlist
June Jones – Goblin Mindset
Katie Day – sharp teeth
Alice Skye – Stay In Bed
Angel Haze – The Altar
Okay Kaya – Asexual Wellbeing
Stev Zar – Schadenfreude
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
