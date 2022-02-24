Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Suppression Practices Prohibition and Representation on TV

This week Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Ro Allen joins the show to talk about the Change or Suppression Practices Prohibition Act. Plus Maria, Liz and Sammy talk Queer representation in television following GLAAD’s recent ‘where we are on TV’ report.

Originally Aired: 20/02/2022

February 24th 2022
