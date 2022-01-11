On Air
Loud & Queer: What ‘trans actors in trans roles’ really means, plus a sit down with Philip La Rosa
Following the revelation that Eddie Redmayne regrets his role as a trans character in the Oscar-nominated film The Danish Girl, Liz and Bailey discuss why the idea of trans actors being cast for trans roles is important.
Liz also has a lovely chat with Perth-based queer artist Philip La Rosa, who released a new single in November and recently got engaged.
*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 28 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show.
Guests
Philip La Rosa.
Contributors
Laura Bailey and Liz Busch.
Loud And Queer
January 11th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Features, Film, Interview, Music Reviews, News, Podcast
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Education, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: acting, eddie redmayne, LGBT, lgbtqia+, loud and queer, philip la rosa, queer, representation, the danish girl, Trans, trans actors
