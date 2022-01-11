Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: What ‘trans actors in trans roles’ really means, plus a sit down with Philip La Rosa

Banners (2)

Following the revelation that Eddie Redmayne regrets his role as a trans character in the Oscar-nominated film The Danish Girl, Liz and Bailey discuss why the idea of trans actors being cast for trans roles is important.

Liz also has a lovely chat with Perth-based queer artist Philip La Rosa, who released a new single in November and recently got engaged. 

*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 28 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show. 

Guests

Philip La Rosa.

Contributors

Laura Bailey and Liz Busch.

January 11th 2022
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Prudns on their magical debut EP and exploring Trans Awareness Week

Tune in for this sweet episode of Loud & Queer, where Bailey explains the premise of Transgender Awareness Week and what it […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: a decades long “lesbian utopia” and an inquiry into hate crimes

Listen to Liz describe the history of a “lesbian utopia” found at a long-running denuclearisation protest in Britain, which began in the […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Spooky Halloween special

Break out the popcorn, it’s time to discuss all things creepy, spooky, and queer-coded villainy in this Halloween special. Listen to Liz […]

Related Content

1642054_ba68bcd2a425749cc0e14409819f38ea
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: The Talented Mr. Ripley

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Desire Marea's spiritual path to their debut album

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: trans people on social media and an update on that One Nation bill ft. a special guest