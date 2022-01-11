Loud & Queer: What ‘trans actors in trans roles’ really means, plus a sit down with Philip La Rosa

Following the revelation that Eddie Redmayne regrets his role as a trans character in the Oscar-nominated film The Danish Girl, Liz and Bailey discuss why the idea of trans actors being cast for trans roles is important.

Liz also has a lovely chat with Perth-based queer artist Philip La Rosa, who released a new single in November and recently got engaged.

*Note: This episode aired on Sunday, November 28 of 2021. Keep this in mind when listening to the news whip and other time-relevant aspects of the show.