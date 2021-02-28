On Air
Loud & Queer: Trans art, queerness at high school, and a pumpkin
This week Elizabeth and Laura chatted all things queer representation and coming out at different stages in your youth.
They discuss what it’s like to come out when you don’t have all the language or education about queer relationships and how queer identities are gatekept due to biphobia or lack of experience.
Elizabeth sat down with old high school friend Sam Kariotis, who has since made headway as an artist in Melbourne. He discusses his process, style, and how queerness relates to his work.
Don’t forget you can catch your LGBT+ news update and a chill froth or not – including a special guest from Laura’s garden this week – on every episode of Loud & Queer!
Guests
Sam Kariotis
Contributors
Presenters: Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green
Producer: Laura Green
Sound design: Sammy Perryman
