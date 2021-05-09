Loud & Queer: a trans memoir and queer moments of joy

Big things are kicking off season 2 for Loud & Queer! Elizabeth and Laura highlight some things that bring them joy in their queer identities, from accidentally being “outed” to friends who might have already known, to learning to validate your own queerness in your art.

Laura sat down with debut author Kaya Wilson (he/they) about the recent release of his memoir on the catalysts that resulted in them making big choices about his transition.

Our news whip featured good news for lesbian comedian Hannah Gadsby and multiple veto’s against transphobic bills in US parliaments.

Elizabeth found a silver lining in a classmate’s heteronormativity and Laura rediscovered some passions in Froth or Not.