Loud & Queer: trans people on social media and an update on that One Nation bill ft. a special guest
It seems transgender people are still facing the impact of right wing populism in another week on the internet, but what does it mean for the community when trans celebrities start spouting the same divisive rhetoric?
Also on the show, censorship of radical queer voices was underway when The Guardian US posted an interview with iconic academic Judith Butler, and One Nation is still on the warpath to attack the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ kids.
Listen to Laura, Sammy, Liz, and special guest Lucinda discuss these topics and more – including our impressions of The Matrix Resurrections teaser – on Loud & Queer.
Guests
Lucinda Walker.
Contributors
Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Liz Busch, Lucinda Walker.
Loud And Queer
September 13th 2021
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, Film, Internal News, International News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Education, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: #Auspol, ace, asexual, bi, bisexual, censorship, judith butler, LGBT, LGBTIQ, lgbtqia+, nonbinary, one nation, pansexual, politics, queer, radical, the matrix, Trans
