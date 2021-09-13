Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: trans people on social media and an update on that One Nation bill ft. a special guest

It seems transgender people are still facing the impact of right wing populism in another week on the internet, but what does it mean for the community when trans celebrities start spouting the same divisive rhetoric? 

Also on the show, censorship of radical queer voices was underway when The Guardian US posted an interview with iconic academic Judith Butler, and One Nation is still on the warpath to attack the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ kids. 

Listen to Laura, Sammy, Liz, and special guest Lucinda discuss these topics and more – including our impressions of The Matrix Resurrections teaser – on Loud & Queer.

Guests

Lucinda Walker.

Contributors

Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Liz Busch, Lucinda Walker.

September 13th 2021
More by Loud and Queer

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Gallery 17’s Kabir talks breaking down barriers for POC artists

Sammy holds an interview with Naarm-based creative Kabir (they/she/he), about their latest work. Kabir is the Community Advisor at St Kilda’s Gallery […]

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Creative pursuits and Wearing it Purple

Sam, Laura and Liz get together for a relaxed Sunday chat about all things creative pursuits during lockdown, what Wear it Purple […]

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: June Jones on her new single ‘Motorcycle’ and album

This week, we interrupt our regular programming to hear all about June Jones’ new single ‘Motorcycle’, her album Leafcutter, and the ebbs […]

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: gender and sexuality questions excluded from the census and introducing 'Gonzorella'

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: That 'Loki' season 1 ending and Olympians outed by social media

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: LGBT+ artistic processes and gender at work