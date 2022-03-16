On Air
Loud & Queer: U.S Legislation, BONEZ and Gender Affirmations
In the first show back in the SYN Studios Liz and guest host Marcie talk about the abundance of anti-trans legislation sweeping the states, and Sammy chats to Sunny Dial, director of alternative queer party BONEZ, they also recap recent news (Credit to Star Observer for the reporting). The first half of this show touches on a some intense topics, find time-codes to skip anything below.
Originally Broadcast: 13/3/2022
Segment Timecodes:
News: 3:00 – 9:00
US Anti-Trans Legislating: 9:20 – 19:30
BONEZ Interview: 19:55 – 25:00
Gender Affirming Possi Vibes (Froth or Not): 25:30 – 31:50
Listen to the music we play on the show via our Spotify playlist. Or hear it live Sundays 3-4pm AEST at 90.7FM or online at syn.org.au
13/3/22 Playlist:
1. Doin It Different – Arona Mane, Dancingwater & Shantan Wantan Ichiban
2. Magic – Luna Li
3. Mutual XO – Kota Banks
4. Fracture – HEXRR
5. Time’s Up – Sycco
6. The Shake Up – dameeeela (ft. Tjaka)
