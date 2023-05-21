On Air
Researcher Gene Bawden on ‘Consenting Cities’ and Urban Design’s Hidden Impacts
Melbourne/Naarm-based researcher Gene Bawden and the XYX Lab will open its latest exhibit ‘Consenting Cities’ in Melbourne tomorrow. It offers startling glimpses into the experiences of women and gender diverse people in our cities. Bawden tells Liz Fouldes heteronormative design practices can exclude queer people from public spaces.
Contributors
Elizabeth Fouldes
Loughlin Patrick
May 21st 2023Read more by Loughlin Patrick
