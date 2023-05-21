Researcher Gene Bawden on ‘Consenting Cities’ and Urban Design’s Hidden Impacts

Melbourne/Naarm-based researcher Gene Bawden and the XYX Lab will open its latest exhibit ‘Consenting Cities’ in Melbourne tomorrow. It offers startling glimpses into the experiences of women and gender diverse people in our cities. Bawden tells Liz Fouldes heteronormative design practices can exclude queer people from public spaces.

Catch up with every conversation anytime online with the Loud + Queer Talks podcast on your preferred platform.

Tune in to 90.7FM or SYN DAB+ in Melbourne/Naarm or Geelong to listen locally. Stream Australia-wide on the SYN website or the Community Radio Plus app. And catch up with Loud + Queer anytime on your preferred podcast platform.