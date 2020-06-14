On Air
Love Song Duets – Record Store Ep. 8
Duets can be pretty damn cool.
While many of the music industry’s biggest stars make it on their own thanks to their individual talents and stage presence, sometimes two is just better than one.
Most duets are love songs, or at least appear that way from the titles and the lyrics. That’s not to say that all duets are love songs or that the people singing them are in love with each other, but it is certainly a common thread.
If you like partnering up in karaoke or simply enjoy a hearty ballad, listen in for an hour of love song duets, all from the sound of turntables.
Playlist
- I Got You Babe - Sonny & Cher
- Islands In The Stream - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
- You're The One That I Want - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
- Reunited - Peaches & Herb
- Bonnie and Clyde - Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot
- With You I'm Born Again - Billy Preston & Syretta Wright
- Baby, Come To Me - Patti Ingram & James Austin
- It Takes Two - Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston
- The Boy Is Mine - Brandy & Monica
- Endless Love - Lionel Richie & Diana Ross
- You Don't Have To Be A Star - Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee
Sindy Smith
June 14th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, Playlist
Tags: Duets, love songs, record collection, record store
