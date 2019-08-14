On Air
For low ATAR men, TAFE and trades might be a better choice than university
Think that university is the best career choice for everyone? Think again.
New research from the Grattan Institute shows some men may be better off doing vocational education.
Danielle O’Neal reports.
Guests
Will Mackey, Associate at Grattan Institute
James Henderson, Plumbing Supervisor Airmaster
Contributors
Danielle O’Neal
August 14th 2019Read more by Panorama
