For low ATAR men, TAFE and trades might be a better choice than university

Think that university is the best career choice for everyone? Think again.

New research from the Grattan Institute shows some men may be better off doing vocational education.

Danielle O’Neal reports.

Guests

Will Mackey, Associate at Grattan Institute
James Henderson, Plumbing Supervisor Airmaster

Contributors

Danielle O’Neal

August 14th 2019
