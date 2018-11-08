SYN 90.7
M.P Lidia Thorpe leads 38 nations rally
Treaty discussions between Indigenous leaders and the Victorian government are set to begin next year, however some voices are claiming they are being left out of the discussion.
11 Victorian Indigenous language groups will have a seat at the table during the treaty discussions, however there are 38 or more Indigenous languages present in the state.
Greens M.P Lidia Thorpe, lead a protest in October, urging the treaty commission to expand discussions to the full 38 nations.
Reporter Catie Mcleod spoke to Lidia Thorpe about this.
