SYN Nation
Mad World Interview – Art Smitten
In this segment, Art Smitten co-hosts Viv, Fergus and Luca interview Madi, Sophie and Juan from Mad World, presented by David Butler Studio and Richard Taki.
Mad World transports audiences to the twisted and mad cabaret world of Klub Wonderland in WWII Berlin. A “choose your own adventure” kind of cabaret, no two experiences are the same. Listen to the interview in its entirety below.
Originally aired on Sunday February 17th. Segment produced and edited by Marcie Di Bartolomeo. Image courtesy of Mad World and Lauren Broeren.
More by Art Smitten
SYN Reviews: Stan & Ollie
Preview screening provided by publicists Review by Tom Parry Comedy may have evolved greatly over the years, but there are some gags […]
Steven Universe: Change Your Mind Discussion
Art Smitten‘s Executive Producers, Marcie and Tom, are huge fans of the Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, which recently aired an hour-long special, Change Your […]
On the Basis of Sex Discussion
In Art Smitten’s very first segment of the year, presenters Marcie, Digby and Tom discuss and review Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex, […]