Mad World Interview – Art Smitten

In this segment, Art Smitten co-hosts Viv, Fergus and Luca interview Madi, Sophie and Juan from Mad World, presented by David Butler Studio and Richard Taki.

Mad World transports audiences to the twisted and mad cabaret world of Klub Wonderland in WWII Berlin. A “choose your own adventure” kind of cabaret, no two experiences are the same. Listen to the interview in its entirety below.

Originally aired on Sunday February 17th. Segment produced and edited by Marcie Di Bartolomeo. Image courtesy of Mad World and Lauren Broeren.