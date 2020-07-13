SYN Podcasts
How to make radio when studio time is banned
SYN Media is a trailblazer when it comes to the Australian media sector (no, I’m not forced to say this, it’s just true!) and when COVID-19 impacted on its operations, the staff and volunteers had to adapt very quickly. So how exactly does a media organisation with a 24hour radio station operate if it’s hosts are not allowed to travel into the studio?
Lachlan had a chat with the Executive Producers of Get Cereal, James Worth and Sarah Thomas to see how their show has adapted.
Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
July 13th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Features, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Programs
Topics: Community, Culture, News
Tags: covid19, radio, SYN
More by The Happydemic
Food deliveries & phone check-in’s, Glebe Youth Service going above and beyond
Glebe Youth Service (GYS) is a non-government organisation dedicated to the support of young people aged 12-24 who live, work, study or play […]
Getting regional high schoolers to succeed during COVID
The Regional Education Support Network (RESN) is a not-for-profit that provides free, online tutoring for regional and remote students. Xenia caught up with […]
VCE “Buddy System” Keeping Students On Track
When schools closed due to COVID-19, many students felt lost with the new method of online schooling, this led to Year 12 […]