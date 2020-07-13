Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC

How to make radio when studio time is banned

no studio

SYN Media is a trailblazer when it comes to the Australian media sector (no, I’m not forced to say this, it’s just true!) and when COVID-19 impacted on its operations, the staff and volunteers had to adapt very quickly. So how exactly does a media organisation with a 24hour radio station operate if it’s hosts are not allowed to travel into the studio?

Lachlan had a chat with the Executive Producers of Get Cereal, James Worth and Sarah Thomas to see how their show has adapted.

 

Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic

Dylan Storer

July 13th 2020
