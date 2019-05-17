Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Making Melbourne More Walkable

People_walking_in_Melbourne

The Future Melbourne Committee endorsed the Draft Transport Strategy for public consultation on May 7th, aiming to make Melbourne more walkable. Why is it important for Melbourne to increase its walkability? Reporter Wing Kuang investigates.

Guests

Prof Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology

Ms Yvonne Meng, practising architect and PhD candidate at Monash University

Mr. Desmond John, Tour Guide at I’m Free Walking Tour

Contributors

Wing Kuang

May 17th 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , ,
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

8d9181d3-4d4a-4ad7-8fef-8bad8fee0546
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Eurovision Semi-Final Dazzles with Stunning Acts

Ahead of the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final, reporter William Ton re-caps the performances in the first semi-final. Who soared and which […]

Screen Shot 2019-05-17 at 9.48.03 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Refugee policies of the major political parties: An investigation

With the federal election only days away, reporter Courtney Whitelaw took the opportunity to investigate the refugee policies of the major political […]

george-pagan-iii-1464107-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Digital Campaign Ads: Young Voters’ Perspectives

As election day approaches, many political parties are taking their final chances to boost campaign ads on social media. Do young voters […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport