On Air
Making Melbourne More Walkable
The Future Melbourne Committee endorsed the Draft Transport Strategy for public consultation on May 7th, aiming to make Melbourne more walkable. Why is it important for Melbourne to increase its walkability? Reporter Wing Kuang investigates.
Guests
Prof Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Ms Yvonne Meng, practising architect and PhD candidate at Monash University
Mr. Desmond John, Tour Guide at I’m Free Walking Tour
Contributors
Wing Kuang
