Making music with Ai Yamamoto and Dan West – interview for FUSE Festival

fuse_autumn_22_event_ai_yamamoto_and_dan_west_image_02_by_lynnelle_moran

Ai Yamamoto and Dan West are musicians, instrumentalists, producers, composers and educators. Ai collects sounds from field recordings, sounds from our daily lives and game sounds, creating textures and flowing melodies in her work. Dan fuses sounds from both people and machines from within his custom shipping container sound lab.

For Art Smitten, we spoke with them about their upcoming performance at the Neon Parlour art gallery over in Thornbury for this year’s Spring Darebin FUSE festival.

They will be creating a great immersive experience within the space on the 10th and 11th of September at 8pm so don’t miss out!

Art Smitten

September 7th 2022
