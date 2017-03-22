football-1071421_960_720

SYN TV

Making Weight Can Be More Dangerous Than a Mixed Martial Arts Fight

Weight Cutting in Mixed Martial Arts

Thank you to lightweight fighter, Raphael Scott (who competes in the Hex Fight Series) and President of Sports Dietitians Australia, Simone Austin, for their input!

Guests

Raphael Scott and Simone Austin.

Jonathan Pertile

March 22nd 2017
