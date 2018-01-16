SYN 90.7
The Mal “teaser” Christmas (Episode One)
The Mediterranean Christmas is a sight to behold, the food, the rivalries, years of history brought up and plenty pf leftovers that last until the end of February. Mike and Dave uncover their Maltese’s side of the families marvellous Christmas celebrations and one prank that will go down in the families folklore and be told for generations to come and may even be etched in stone somewhere in Valetta. Igawdu!!!
Playlist
- EP 1: The Mal "teaser" Christmas - The Real Mike and Dave