Male surfer dies at Bells Beach

A man has died at Bells Beach near Torquay.

Paramedics were called to the beach at around 10.15am this morning, following reports of a man seen floating in the water.

The male surfer was treated by paramedics, but he could not be revived.

JUST IN: A man has died after being found unconscious at Bells Beach this morning. #9News pic.twitter.com/AmF859mQ7E — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) June 1, 2018

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Image Credit: Alex Proimos, CC.