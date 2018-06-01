Male surfer dies at Bells Beach

Alex Proimos, CC

A man has died at Bells Beach near Torquay.

Paramedics were called to the beach at around 10.15am this morning, following reports of a man seen floating in the water.

The male surfer was treated by paramedics, but he could not be revived.

 

 

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Jayden Forster

June 1st 2018
