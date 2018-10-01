Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched another man in the head on a Melbourne train after he complained about his loud music.

A 19-year-old man boarded a city-bound train at Patterson Lakes in Melbourne’s south-east at about 2.30pm yesterday.

Another man hopped on at Bentleigh playing loud music on a Bluetooth speaker.

When the 19-year-old asked for the man to turn his music down, he was allegedly punched in the back of the head.

The alleged offender got off at Glenhuntly, while the victim stayed on the train until it arrived in the city where he called police.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s or 30s, and was wearing a dark cap on backwards, and a red long-sleeve checked shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image Credit: Melb Walking Tours.