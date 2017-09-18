untitled

SYN Nation

“Marriage Equality” on the Naughty Rude Show – 17th September 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, join Jai, Carlin and Joseph as we chat marriage equality! We discuss the institution of marriage, some of the toxic vitriol faced by the queer community, and predict what’s next for queer liberation. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Helplines:

13 11 14 – Lifeline

1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline

1800 184 527 – QLife

1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue

1800 RESPECT

Resources and links:

Saying ‘I don’t’: The case for not getting married (ABC News)

Queers Against Marriage (Archer Magazine)

The Institution of Marriage: Still Going Strong (The Atlantic)

What a Coincidence the Oz Dropped a Piece on Benjamin Law… (Pedestrian TV)

Emergency laws to ban vilification, intimidation and threats in same-sex marriage campaign (Sydney Morning Herald)

Queer, Young and Homeless (Radio National ABC)

Push to support homeless LGBTI youth… (ABC News)

Playlist

  1. House on a Rock - Ngaiire
  2. Waking up Easy - Lime Cordiale
  3. If You Could See Me Now - Emma Russack
  4. Disco Tits - Tove Lo
  5. Bodies - Wafia
  6. Over Everything - Courtney Barnett
  7. Uninvited - Mallrat
  8. Hard Feelings/Loveless - Lorde
  9. Isolate - Saatsuma
  10. Tomboy - Princess Nokia
  11. Mistakes - Tove Stryke
  12. One More Love Song - Mac Demarco
  13. Chateau - Angus and Julia Stone
  14. Let's Get Married - Bleachers
  15. Sex with Ducks - Garfunkel and Oates
Erin Dick

September 18th 2017
