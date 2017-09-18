SYN Nation
“Marriage Equality” on the Naughty Rude Show – 17th September 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, join Jai, Carlin and Joseph as we chat marriage equality! We discuss the institution of marriage, some of the toxic vitriol faced by the queer community, and predict what’s next for queer liberation. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Helplines:
13 11 14 – Lifeline
1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline
1800 184 527 – QLife
1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue
1800 RESPECT
Resources and links:
Saying ‘I don’t’: The case for not getting married (ABC News)
Queers Against Marriage (Archer Magazine)
The Institution of Marriage: Still Going Strong (The Atlantic)
What a Coincidence the Oz Dropped a Piece on Benjamin Law… (Pedestrian TV)
Emergency laws to ban vilification, intimidation and threats in same-sex marriage campaign (Sydney Morning Herald)
Queer, Young and Homeless (Radio National ABC)
Playlist
- House on a Rock - Ngaiire
- Waking up Easy - Lime Cordiale
- If You Could See Me Now - Emma Russack
- Disco Tits - Tove Lo
- Bodies - Wafia
- Over Everything - Courtney Barnett
- Uninvited - Mallrat
- Hard Feelings/Loveless - Lorde
- Isolate - Saatsuma
- Tomboy - Princess Nokia
- Mistakes - Tove Stryke
- One More Love Song - Mac Demarco
- Chateau - Angus and Julia Stone
- Let's Get Married - Bleachers
- Sex with Ducks - Garfunkel and Oates
