“Marriage Equality” on the Naughty Rude Show – 17th September 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, join Jai, Carlin and Joseph as we chat marriage equality! We discuss the institution of marriage, some of the toxic vitriol faced by the queer community, and predict what’s next for queer liberation. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Helplines:

13 11 14 – Lifeline

1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline

1800 184 527 – QLife

1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue

1800 RESPECT

Resources and links:

Saying ‘I don’t’: The case for not getting married (ABC News)

Queers Against Marriage (Archer Magazine)

The Institution of Marriage: Still Going Strong (The Atlantic)

What a Coincidence the Oz Dropped a Piece on Benjamin Law… (Pedestrian TV)

Emergency laws to ban vilification, intimidation and threats in same-sex marriage campaign (Sydney Morning Herald)

Queer, Young and Homeless (Radio National ABC)

Push to support homeless LGBTI youth… (ABC News)