Marveled interview with Phill Davies

Combining the thrills of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the delights of cabaret, Marveled is everything a superhero fan could hope for. Art Smitten‘s co-hosts Arnie, Nicola and Tom spoke with the show’s creator and performer, Phill Davies, about the show’s creation, the three-year production process, his choice of venue and, naturally, his favourite Marvel movie.

Marveled is being performed as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from Tuesday, April 9th. For more information, head to comedyfestival.com.au/index.php/2019/shows/marveled-an-original-parody-cabaret

Segment originally aired Wednesday, March 20th; produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of the artist.