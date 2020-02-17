MASALA SPICE SOUNDS

Masala Spice Sounds Episode two

Masala Spice Sounds Episode two has segments based on Culture and History, Notable, Historical people such as Mahatama Gandhi and Prime ministers of India.

Playlist

  1. Zindagi - Ra Ra Raj
  2. It's like that - MC Manmeet Kaur
  3. Not Gonna let it go - Messy Mammals
  4. Wow! - Jitwam
  5. One - L Fresh The Lion
  6. Blood on your Shoes - Bianca Power
  7. Bengal - Tigermoth
  8. What I need a beat for - MC Manmeet Kaur
  9. Mosambi Juice - Yung raj
  10. Good To you - Sandunes
  11. Frame Frame - Pastels
  12. Issotera - Dualist Inquiry

February 17th 2020
