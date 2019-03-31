George Calombaris has shared a pic of himself wearing an eye patch — and it’s not fancy dress.

The Masterchef judge was rushed to Melbourne’s Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury to his right eye.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Calombaris (@gcalombaris) on Mar 16, 2019 at 11:32pm PDT

Calombaris, 40, was hit in the eye while playing squash and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

He has been ordered to wear a patch for a short period to protect the eye.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef thanked the doctors and staff.

“A massive thank you to the amazing eye and ear hospital,” Calombaris wrote, alongside a snap of himself wearing his patch.

“The team are legends. A huge lesson for me today: wear protective glasses when playing squash.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Calombaris (@gcalombaris) on Mar 30, 2019 at 2:26am PDT

That sounds like a plan!

Get well soon buddy.

