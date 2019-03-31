Masterchef’s George Calombaris hospitalised after nasty eye injury

George Calombaris has shared a pic of himself wearing an eye patch — and it’s not fancy dress.

The Masterchef judge was rushed to Melbourne’s Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury to his right eye.


Calombaris, 40, was hit in the eye while playing squash and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

He has been ordered to wear a patch for a short period to protect the eye.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef thanked the doctors and staff.

“A massive thank you to the amazing eye and ear hospital,” Calombaris wrote, alongside a snap of himself wearing his patch.

“The team are legends. A huge lesson for me today: wear protective glasses when playing squash.”


That sounds like a plan!

Get well soon buddy.

Jayden Forster

March 31st 2019
