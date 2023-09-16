Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Matildas Sign Overseas Deals After World Cup

Soccer Deals, 16 September 2023

Elizabeth Fouldes reports.

And in sport: Kyra Cooney-Cross has become the latest Matildas player to sign with an overseas football club, making a deadline day deal to play for Arsenal in Europe’s Women’s Super League.

The deal is reportedly worth $270 thousand before other bonuses.

Cooney-Cross joins Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler and Mackenzie Arnold in heading abroad to play football for overseas clubs.

Contributors

Elizabeth Fouldes

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
