Matildas Sign Overseas Deals After World Cup
Elizabeth Fouldes reports.
And in sport: Kyra Cooney-Cross has become the latest Matildas player to sign with an overseas football club, making a deadline day deal to play for Arsenal in Europe’s Women’s Super League.
The deal is reportedly worth $270 thousand before other bonuses.
Cooney-Cross joins Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler and Mackenzie Arnold in heading abroad to play football for overseas clubs.
Contributors
Elizabeth Fouldes
Loughlin Patrick
September 16th 2023Read more by Loughlin Patrick
Category: Local News, News
Topics: News
More by On The Beat
News Hit with Sarah Davenport for 16 September 2023
Sarah Davenport brings you the latest news from the On The Beat team.