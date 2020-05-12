The Medical Students Supporting Our Hospitals

Medical Students at the University of Melbourne have been supporting the health system during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Students’ Assistance in Supporting Healthcare (SASH) initiative sees students participate in paid, casual and volunteering roles within the Victorian health system.

“Our students are committed to putting the health of the community first, and we as a University are committed to supporting them” states the Universities website.

Xenia Delantar Sanut spoke with two students who are part of SASH and are currently placed within the health system, Alex Chan and Abbie Kanagarajah.

Listen to the full podcast here.

The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic