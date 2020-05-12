SYN Podcasts
The Medical Students Supporting Our Hospitals
Medical Students at the University of Melbourne have been supporting the health system during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Students’ Assistance in Supporting Healthcare (SASH) initiative sees students participate in paid, casual and volunteering roles within the Victorian health system.
“Our students are committed to putting the health of the community first, and we as a University are committed to supporting them” states the Universities website.
Xenia Delantar Sanut spoke with two students who are part of SASH and are currently placed within the health system, Alex Chan and Abbie Kanagarajah.
Dylan Storer
May 12th 2020
Category: Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Community, Education, News, Science
