Meet the hosts of Season 3 – The Hoist

A new season means some new (and old) faces on your screens and voices in your ears for season 3 of The Hoist!

Have a look at our new schedule below:

Monday – Tess Barber and Bec Martyn

Tuesday – Courtney Whitelaw

Wednesday – Persephone Waxman

Thursday – Sarah Davenport and Anika Luna

July 11th 2021
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46

The Hoist is back for Season 3 and a fab new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46, […]

Interview with Benjamin Trillado – The Hoist

Join one of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec as she chats with Melbourne singer-songwriter and recently signed The Push Records artist […]

Interview with JIM – The Hoist

Join our sweet Thursday night co-host Anika as she chats with electronic Melbourne artist JIM, who has just been signed to The […]

Interview with Mitch Tambo - The Hoist

Interview with Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party - The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits v.45 - The Hoist