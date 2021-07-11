On Air
Meet the hosts of Season 3 – The Hoist
A new season means some new (and old) faces on your screens and voices in your ears for season 3 of The Hoist!
Have a look at our new schedule below:
Monday – Tess Barber and Bec Martyn
Tuesday – Courtney Whitelaw
Wednesday – Persephone Waxman
Thursday – Sarah Davenport and Anika Luna
Riley Geary-Goodwin
