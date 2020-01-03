Megalodon Music By Hi Trax (EP) Review

Megalodon Music by Hi Trax is EP released through Uncomfortable beats record label. The Group features producer RaptorHandz (A.K.A Able8), Joe Snow (Defenders Of Style, UK) and Hilltop Hoods APRA grant recipient Sinks. An EP to listen to if you enjoy getting pumped up and enjoy grime like beats and vocals. Reviewers selection to listen to Bang em out feat Devilman and Royal Flush.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/megalodon-music

Bang em out by Hi Trax Youtube Video: