SYN 90.7

Melbourne on alert for thunderstorm asthma


Health officials have cautioned Victorians to be careful to minimise their risks to the phenomenon known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’ that saw a number of people die in 2016.

Hot and windy conditions across the state could see many people, even those who have never suffered from asthma in the past, become vulnerable to fits of coughing and tightness of breath.

Kelly Masters has more

Jack Fryer

November 8th 2018
