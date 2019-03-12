Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

From Melbourne to Canberra: an extremely long walk for climate action

29-year-old University of Melbourne student Shannon Loughnane is walking nearly 700km from Melbourne to Canberra to protest inaction on climate change and fossil fuel exploitation.

Reporter Ashleigh Barraclough finds out what his demands are, and why he thinks this sort of action is necessary.

Melbourne Student Shannon Loughnane

Ashleigh Barraclough

March 12th 2019
