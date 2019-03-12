SYN 90.7
From Melbourne to Canberra: an extremely long walk for climate action
29-year-old University of Melbourne student Shannon Loughnane is walking nearly 700km from Melbourne to Canberra to protest inaction on climate change and fossil fuel exploitation.
Reporter Ashleigh Barraclough finds out what his demands are, and why he thinks this sort of action is necessary.
Guests
Melbourne Student Shannon Loughnane
Contributors
Ashleigh Barraclough
Panorama
March 12th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Politics, Storytelling Melbourne
Topics: Community, Environment, News, Science
