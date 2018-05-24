COMMUTERS on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines are set for a week of transport chaos next month as work continues on the Level Crossing Removal Project.

Buses will replace trains between Caulfield and Westall stations all day, every day from Tuesday June 12 to Sunday June 17, which means it’s going to take you a lot longer to get to your destination!

Buses will also replace trains between Flinders St and Westall from 8pm Fri June 1 to 4pm on Sat June 2.

— Level Crossings (@levelcrossings) February 11, 2018

Similar changes are in place between Caulfield and Westall from 12.30am on Sat May 26 to the last service on Sun May 27, and from Tues May 29 to Fri June 2.

Commuters are being told to plan ahead and allow extra time.

The changes are the last in a string of disruptions to services on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines as part of the Victorian Government’s project to remove several dangerous and congested level crossings.

Image Credit: Railway Gazette.