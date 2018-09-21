Melbourne, David Baddiel is ready to make you laugh!

British comedian David Baddiel joined us on the line live from Perth on Sunday to chat about his new show My Family: Not the Sitcom, a reference (only by name) to the hit UK TV series My Family.

The talented comedian is coming to the end of a massive national tour, wrapping up with two shows in Melbourne this weekend.

Does David’s show feature content about his own family?

Hit PLAY below to find out!

See David Baddiel in the flesh at St Kilda’s Alex Theatre on Fri Sept 21 and Sat Sept 22. Tickets at Ticketek.

Image Credit: Supplied.