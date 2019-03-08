Melbourne Ice Hockey Interview

Celebrating International Women’s day, the Sports Desk team interviewed the president of the Melbourne Ice women’s team ahead of their Final series campaign.

After winning the 2018 best Victorian team award in February, the ladies went on to end the home and away season at the top of the table. Giving them great confidence and motivation to go over to Adelaide knowing that their game plan has helped them win before and that they can do it.

Val Webster spoke a lot about the development of the game and how Victoria has started to expand its Ice hockey participation and training facilities. With only 5 teams in the league it’s been a slow process to expand the league interstate and in Victoria. Val went on to speak about those challenges the league has faced and how it plans to grow the sport.

Listen below to Moni, Taylor and Alex speaking with Val about the Ice Hockey womens league and the game itself.

The entire Sports Desk team wish the Melbourne Ice team all the very best during the finals this weekend and hope they can come home with the win and the silver wear.