ON AIR NOW:
90.7FM
Nation
SYN Media
Toggle navigation
SYN 90.7
Schedule
Flagship
Seasonal
Past
Playlists
SYN NATION
Schedule
Flagship
Seasonal
Past
Playlists
SYN TV
Video
Current
Past
Learn
Schools
Community Programs
Regional
Get Involved
Access Programming
Production Services
Sponsor
Jobs
Work Experience
Mentoring
Donate
Community
Features
Programs
Live Reviews
Music Reviews
Sweet 16 & Albums
News
About
Membership
History
Staff
Volunteers
SYN Board
Alumni
Contact Us
Policies and Procedures
The Melbourne List Podcast – 25/01/17
The very last of the series, listen down below if you can fight back the tears
http://syn.org.au/app/uploads/The-Melbourne-List-Podcast-Week-4.mp3
The Hoist
January 31st 2017
Read more by The Hoist
Category:
Audio
Topics:
Live
,
Music
Tags:
90.7fm
,
bitter sweet
,
brunswick
,
gigs
,
Live
,
melbourne
,
Music
,
podcast
,
SYN
,
SYN Media
,
SYN radio
,
the melbourne list
,
venues
Share
Contact
Membership
Volunteer
Radio Training Gift Vouchers
90.7FM Schedule
Nation Schedule
Related Content
LIVE ON THE MELBOURNE LIST - Bootleg Rascal
LIVE ON THE MELBOURNE LIST: Cloves
The Melbourne List Podcast - 18/01/17
BROWSE BY TOPIC
Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport
SYN eNews
Contact Us
×
Share this Page