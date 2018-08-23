Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Melbourne loses the livability crown

vienna


Melbourne has recently been unseated as the world’s most livable city, losing the title to the Austrian capital Vienna, ending a seven year streak atop the Economist Magazine’s ranking.

Sophie Jacobsen has more

Jack Fryer

August 23rd 2018
