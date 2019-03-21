Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Begins

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is the biggest/oldest queer film festival in Australia.

Ahead of the festival, reporter Megan Whitfield speaks to the Program Director, Spiro Economopoulos, as well as filmmaker, Sam McGowan.

Guests

Spiro Economopoulos
Sam McGowan

Contributors

Megan Whitfield

March 21st 2019
