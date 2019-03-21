SYN 90.7
Melbourne Queer Film Festival Begins
The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is the biggest/oldest queer film festival in Australia.
Ahead of the festival, reporter Megan Whitfield speaks to the Program Director, Spiro Economopoulos, as well as filmmaker, Sam McGowan.
Guests
Spiro Economopoulos
Sam McGowan
Contributors
Megan Whitfield
Panorama
March 21st 2019
