Melbourne is set to get a taste of winter this weekend

DESPITE a reasonably warm start to the month of May, Melburnians are set to get a taste of what’s to come this winter, with a cold and windy change on its way.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted chilly conditions and heavy rainfall this weekend, with conditions expected to last until early next week.

On Thursday night it is expected to drop as low as 6°C in some parts, with temperatures in the low teens forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

#Melbourne get ready for a blast of winter on Thursday and Friday, with temps plumetting to the low teens #coldsnap #MelbWeather – expect 🌧️ & 🌬️ with some ❄️ on the Alps: https://t.co/lYBX3rtIBQ pic.twitter.com/TlGt6W6i2X — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 8, 2018

Storms, heavy rain and some patches of drizzle are also expected.

Grab that extra blanket and crack out the extra layers because it’s going to get a bit chilly.

Image Credit: Sydney Tourist Guide.