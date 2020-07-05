94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n

Melbourne Sounds – Record Store Ep. 11

Melbourne Sounds - Record Store

For the final episode of Record Store for this season, I’m going to celebrate the local scene by playing some records by Melbourne artists. 

From indie rock gems to underground club music, I’ve selected a few of my favourite Melbourne sounds.

Listen back to the show on Mixcloud, and follow our weekly playlists on Spotify. 

Playlist

  1. Man Overboard - Do Re Mi
  2. Pedestrian At Best - Courtney Barnett
  3. I'm Into You - Chet Faker
  4. You Can Be Your Silhouette - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  5. Electricity - The Avalanches
  6. Trance Sexual - Fantastic Man
  7. Red Rock - Sleep D
  8. Metal Glo - Roza Terenzi
  9. Goin' Good - Rudolf C
  10. Caju - Fia Fiell
Sindy Smith

July 5th 2020
