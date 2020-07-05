On Air
Melbourne Sounds – Record Store Ep. 11
For the final episode of Record Store for this season, I’m going to celebrate the local scene by playing some records by Melbourne artists.
From indie rock gems to underground club music, I’ve selected a few of my favourite Melbourne sounds.
Playlist
- Man Overboard - Do Re Mi
- Pedestrian At Best - Courtney Barnett
- I'm Into You - Chet Faker
- You Can Be Your Silhouette - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Electricity - The Avalanches
- Trance Sexual - Fantastic Man
- Red Rock - Sleep D
- Metal Glo - Roza Terenzi
- Goin' Good - Rudolf C
- Caju - Fia Fiell
Sindy Smith
July 5th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
