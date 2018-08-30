Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Melbourne on track for a new train loop

51b1c240c7192c51a19f7ff046e54a6f60b193b3


Plans for a new train loop connecting Melbourne’s suburban train lines, were recently announced by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

The underground line would include the construction of at least 15 new stations, also provide a train link to the airport, and is slated to cost approximately $50 billion dollars.

Reporter Sophie Jacobsen takes a closer look at the announcement

(Image: The Age)

Jack Fryer

August 30th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Ellen_Sandell_Melbourne
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Interview with Ellen Sandell: Part 2

Ellen Sandell is the Greens state MP for the seat of Melbourne. She has held a wide and varying career, first training […]

Ellen_Sandell_Melbourne
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Interview with Ellen Sandell: Part 1

Ellen Sandell is the Greens state MP for the seat of Melbourne. She has held a wide and varying career, first training […]

panorama logo
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Full show 23/08

On the show today, Panorama looks at the latest leadership spill in Australian politics, plus reports on the effects of the recent […]

Related Content

Melbourne's Yarra River and city skyline, Credit: Sydney Tourist Guide.

Guys. Melbourne has reached a new milestone!

bags
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Plastic bag ban a drag on supermarket profits

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian tenants get stronger rent protections