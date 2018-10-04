The first art tram rolls out for Melbourne International Arts Festival

If you visit the city on a regular basis, the chances are pretty good that you’ve seen one of THOSE grey trams rolling up and down the streets.

But as of today, there’s a fleet of new, arty trams hitting the tracks as part of the Art Tram project at the Melbourne International Arts Festival.

The first art tram hitting the tracks is a monochrome photo-media design from Gunditjmara artist Hayley Millar-Baker and was launched by the Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley in Melbourne on Friday morning.

It will operate on the 11 and 86 route and is the first of eight trams which will be rolling out across the network this October.

The unique art experience is a re-imagining of the seminal Transporting Art program which ran from 1978 to 1993 and resulted in 36 hand-painted trams rolled out across the network.

The artists involved in the project range in age and ability, with the youngest artist a Year 9 student named Valerie Tang.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, said the art tram project is giving some of the city’s established and emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their work to the general public.

“Over the years, Melbourne’s trams have become canvases for some truly amazing works by our city’s artistic legends – such as David Larwill and Mirka Mora – as well as new and emerging artists.

“By inviting artists to turn our iconic trams into giant mobile artworks, we’re giving people right across the community access to some of the best contemporary art Victoria has to offer.”

Festival Director Jonathan Holloway said the project is the centrepiece of the festival’s visual arts program.

“We are delighted with the breadth of designs this year, which truly represent the creativity and diversity of Melbourne.”

The 2018 Melbourne Art Trams will appear throughout the month of October and remain on Melbourne’s streets until early 2019.

Image Credit: Supplied.