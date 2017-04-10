Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Melbourne’s urban expansion strains infrastructure

Melbourne2

Data released last month from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Melbourne’s population growth is continuing to soar.

Shannon Schubert reports on what Melbourne’s urban sprawl means for the city’s infrastructure.

April 10th 2017
Read more by kelseyrettino
Category: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Find Job
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Youth underemployment at its highest in 40 years

A report released by The Brotherhood of St Laurence in March found that youth underemployment is at a 40 year high. Reporter […]

youth voice 2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian Youth Summit: young voices cry for change

Around 400 young people attended the Victorian Parliament’s inaugural Youth Summit at Melbourne’s MCG on Friday.  Panorama reporters Alain Nygugen and Dona Malaish caught the passionate […]

happppyyy
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

World happiness report: Where does Australia sit and how do we get happy?

  March 20th, 2017 was International Day of Happiness, as proposed by Chairman and CEO of Illien Global Public Benefit Corporation and former […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport