1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png

On Air

Memesters Storming Area 51 Uncover Belle Delphine’s Bath Water – P1NG

11320508-3x2-700x467

20,000 Facebook meme warriors descended on Area 51 overnight. P1NG’s reporter caught up with a so-called raid leader, Leslie “Crypto” Karrancey.

“I mean, the event said 2 million, but you know how Facebook events are. Only 10 people came to my birthday party event, though 45 said ‘Going’, it’s pretty frustrating,” bemoaned Crypto.

Crypto and the memesters saw many things, that probably each deserve an investigation on their own, but one thing stood out.

“Belle Delphine’s Gamer Girl Bath Water!” yelled Leslie

“I would have been less surprised if we found aliens.”

A person from the American military – who spoke off the record – said the shitposters caught their bluff.

“We were never really going to shoot anyone over this, there aren’t any Deep State secrets or anything like that, this is just where we store our ‘stashes’, if you catch my drift.”

“Although, one of my colleagues, who I swear is crazy, probably will shoot you if you find what he’s stored here.”

One of the stashes in question is more than two dozen bottles of the Gamer Girl Bath Water, sold by Instagram influencer Belle Delphine.

Belle Delphine sent an email response to our inquiries.

“Look, I apologise to everyone still waiting for their shipment of the bath water, but demand from the military was huge, and you can’t say no to people who can both bug and bomb your house.”

“I will admit it’s made me a lot of money, but I never ever thought someone like me could get rich from the Military Industrial Complex.”

Player One is currently selling bottled Gamer Guy Bath Air, due to the fact that we don’t have a budget for bath water. So far, zero units have been sold.

Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

61642085_2645443485495511_7468384391811563520_n (2)

Stefan Bradley

July 18th 2019
Read more by Stefan Bradley
Category:
Topics: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

190501150319-handmaidss-tale-season-3-exlarge-169
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

Handmaid’s Tale Video Game Revealed As ‘June Staring Simulator’ – P1NG

Hulu has announced a new video game for fans of The Handmaid’s Tale. “What’s great about the latest season of The Handmaid’s […]

dr-mario-world-gritdaily
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Mario exposed as anti-vaxxer – P1NG

Dr. Mario has been forced to acknowledge our discovery that he doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of vaccines. “It’s-a-me, Doctor Mario.” The […]

StrangerThingsDDScene-625x352
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

Study: D&D Games Last Longer Than Stranger Things Binge – P1NG

Three 14-year olds have hit a roadblock. They do everything together and have been friends for years. Inevitably there’s going to be […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport