Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017
On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our own tips to better care for your mental health. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
Some handy helplines and resources:
13 11 14 – Lifeline
1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline
1800 184 527 – QLife
1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue
1800 RESPECT
Minus18
Headspace.org.au
Playlist
- Better - Mallrat
- Liability - Lorde
- Better/Bitter - Jess Locke
- I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself - Alex Lahey
- Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party - Courtney Barnett
- Float Away - Seth Sentry
- Substance Therapy - REMI
- Can't Get Better Than This - Parachute Youth
- Little Black Submarines - The Black Keys
- Sorry - Nothing But Thieves
- How You Been - Thundamentals
- Believe (triple j Like A Version) - DMA'S
- Wellness - Last Dinosaurs
- Lemon - N.E.R.D
