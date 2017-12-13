untitled

SYN Nation

Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017

On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our own tips to better care for your mental health. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

Some handy helplines and resources:

13 11 14 – Lifeline

1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline

1800 184 527 – QLife

1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue

1800 RESPECT

Minus18

Headspace.org.au

Playlist

  1. Better - Mallrat
  2. Liability - Lorde
  3. Better/Bitter - Jess Locke
  4. I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself - Alex Lahey
  5. Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party - Courtney Barnett
  6. Float Away - Seth Sentry
  7. Substance Therapy - REMI
  8. Can't Get Better Than This - Parachute Youth
  9. Little Black Submarines - The Black Keys
  10. Sorry - Nothing But Thieves
  11. How You Been - Thundamentals
  12. Believe (triple j Like A Version) - DMA'S
  13. Wellness - Last Dinosaurs
  14. Lemon - N.E.R.D
Erin Dick

December 13th 2017
