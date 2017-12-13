Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017

On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our own tips to better care for your mental health. We also answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

Some handy helplines and resources:

13 11 14 – Lifeline

1800 55 1800 – Kids Helpline

1800 184 527 – QLife

1300 22 4636 – Beyond Blue

1800 RESPECT

Minus18

Headspace.org.au